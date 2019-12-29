KRA, DCI Seize Over 7000 Litres Of Ethanol Concealed In Water Tanker

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives on Saturday seized 7500 litres of illegal ethanol valued at Ksh2 million at Sultan Hamud, Makueni County.

In a statement, the taxman stated that the ethanol had been concealed in a water tanker.

“Upon examination, the tanker was found to be carrying 2,500 of water in an outer compartment while the second concealed compartment was discovered containing ethanol,” said KRA.

“The samples were withdrawn and taken for testing at the KRA and Government chemist laboratory and the test results confirmed the consignment to be ethanol.”

During the operation, the truck driver was arrested and is expected to be arraigned alongside the truck owner.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ensure that the owners and smugglers are apprehended and charged,” added KRA.

In 2015, KRA through a public notice introduced procedures to govern access, purchase and importation of ethanol pursuant to the government’s initiative to combat illicit production and consumption of spirit based beverages.

The procedure provides requirements based on provisions of Customs and Excise Act. The move, which took effect from 1st September 2015, is aimed at controlling access to ethanol to prevent that, which is detrimental to public, as well as preventing revenue loss.

