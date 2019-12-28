Harambee Stars Skipper Victor Wanyama Sponsors Six Needy Pupils For Secondary Education

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has offered scholarships to six needy pupils to pursue secondary education.

Through Victor Wanyama Foundation, qualified pupils were called upon to seek the opportunities with 48 applying.

The six successful applicants include Eva Basweti Moraa, who will be proceeding to Sironga Girls High School from Rangenyo Primary School.

Kyule David Kitusa (Lavington Primary School) to Nanyuki High School, Omondi Tamara Zawadi (Kimathi Primary School) to St. Joseph Cheptiret, Adhiya Sammy Oriko (Nasira Primary School) and Makokha Lamech (Orchard Primary School) to Maranda High School and Tirzah Shem (Nambale Primary School) to St. Brigids Kitale.

“The scholarship will cover tuition fees, boarding and other expenses for the four-year period,” the foundation said in a statement.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder congratulated the pupils and pledged to visit them in school when he returns home.

“This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without distractions and I would like to urge you to seize and make it count,” Wanyama added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu