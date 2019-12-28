Ruto Should Step Aside To Allow Investigations Into Corrupt Dealings – Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga wants Deputy President William Ruto to step aside and be investigated over corruption.

In an interview by Citizen at his Opoda firm in Bondo, Odinga claims the DP is involved in corrupt dealings hence the huge accumulation of wealth over a short time.

According to the AU High representative on Infrastructure, Ruto has been dishing out millions of shillings to people and hosting them at his home while slaughtering chicken, offering transport money and petty cash.

This according to Odinga is absurd as the amount being spent to cater for all these expenses is not accounted for.

In addition, Odinga questions his sources of wealth that has accumulated over a short periodof time in that he has been generous in distributing millions in churches across the country.

“Which individual can have such money? You are bringing crowds and crowds of people each and every day slaughtering chicken and paying for their transport and giving them petty cash, what is the source of such cash,” questioned Odinga.

Odinga wants a lifestyle audit conducted on the DP linking him to delegations of candidates from different counties including Vihiga, Kakamega, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia among others, claiming that they are walking around with sacks of money originating from the DP.

The former prime minister stated that he is tightening the noose on corruption and graft from the inside and would not relent as nobody would be left out.

In another account of events, when asked about the opposition and its current strength, Odinga made it clear that he was still in the opposition and its vigor has not been reduced.

Rather, he has insisted that he is working within the government to move things and bring them to order including fighting corruption and officials involved.

“I have not reduced opposition, if some are crying foul it is because I have tightened things from inside. There should be no sacred cows if we expect to succeed,” he said.

He added, “If the war on corruption is a sign that I have joined Jubilee, so be it. I don’t regret.”

