Former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyne Akombe’s Message To Late Chris Msando Ignites Mixed Reactions

Roselyne Akombe, former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner has sent a birthday message to slain Chris Msando that has ignited mixed reactions.

Msando was murdered during the 2017 general elections after he went missing for days and his body later found in a forest, tortured and murdered in the most cruel manner.

He would be celebrating his 47th birthday and according to Akombe, Kenya lost a hero who was murdered because of his integrity.

Akombe, through her twitter account commemorated her colleague through his integrity acts stating that his murder robbed him from family.

“He should have been celebrating with his children and wife, ready for the New Year celebrations and a new school year for his kids,” posted Akombe.

She added, “But he sought to protect the integrity of our elections; And for that, he was silenced.”

Msando’s death was one that shocked the nation and case of murder most foul.

Her message has ignited mixed feelings and taken Kenyans back the memory lane in what was witnessed as one of the most violent elections, filled with bloodshed and deaths.

For instance, it has ignited close to 300 comments and has been retweeted more than 600 times.

Some Kenyans questioned what happened to him and the details of his murder that are yet to be unraveled while others questioned the motive of the handshake stating that it has bore no fruits, considering the killers of Msando are still walking scot free.

“Raila and his fellow conmen from NASA need to tell the people what they did to Msando, the same way they hacked the system to push the same narrative they did by killing Msando and making it look like it was the other person,” said Kenyan Scouse.

Another, Joe Arumba said, “Those who silenced him are known,they were seen near his car and mis led the public as to his where abouts.”

According to the views of the majority of Kenyans, the handshake should have played a key role in bringing justice amd convicting Msando killers.

