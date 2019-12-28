It’s Over! Pep Guardiola Concedes Premier League Title Race After Wolves Defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has conceded the Premier League title race after losing 2-3 at Wolves Friday.

The defeat leaves the defending champions 14 points a drift of leaders Liverpool, who have played a game less.

Probed if the Citizens title hopes are over following the upset the Spaniard offered that, “the advantage is too big, yes.”

City have lost five Premier League games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

They have also played a game more than Liverpool, who have dropped only two points this season, are on a run – stretching back to March – of 26 wins from 27 league games and are two matches away from going a full year unbeaten in the top flight.

“It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester,” Guardiola added. “We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”

Winger Bernardo Silva added: “It is a really bad situation for us. A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point.

“We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn’t say impossible but very difficult.”

