Miguna Miguna Books Plane Ticket As He Tries To Make Comeback On January 7

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has apparently booked a ticket back to Kenya ahead of his January return.

In a tweet, the self proclaimed NRM general posted what seemed like a plane ticket.

He captioned it, “Because Justice delayed is justice denied. Viva!”

Miguna announced his return on December 17 as January 11 only to change it later.

“My flight to my motherland will land at the JKIA on January 11, 2020,” Miguna tweeted.

Now, opposition leader Raila Odinga’s former aide will be making a third attempt at gaining entry into the motherland on January 7.

“Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders. Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” Miguna tweeted.

Anticipating another round of ugly confrontations with the authorities, Miguna made a list of those to be contacted should anything happen to him on his way back.

“Contacts to call if anything happens to me during my journey to Kenya in January. Aluta Continua Law Society of Ontario Toll Free 1-800-668-7380 Dr. John Khaminwa Khaminwa & Khaminwa Advocates +254-722-384-2881 Courtney Kazembe +1-416-633-7679,” he said.

Miguna was first deported in February 2018 over his role in the Raila’s mock swearing in as the People’s President.

Now, the firebrand is a fierce critic of Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

