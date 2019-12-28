Kenyan-Swedish Singer, Model Beldina Nyadwe Passes Away

Beldina Nyadwe, a Kenyan-Swedish singer, songwriter and model is dead.

She passed away on Christmas eve but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

On December 19 she tweeted, “I wish someone could convince me to stay.” On the same day she had tweeted her fans, “trying to get into heaven.”

These were the model’s last media posts before her friend Katja Anderson announced her passing through a Facebook post.

“Feels pretty unreal to post this… In loving memory of Beldina Nyadwe 🤍 With extreme saddened hearts our beautiful sister and dear friend has left us too soon. Sing from the heavens. Rest amongst the Angels,” Anderson wrote.

Beldina,31, worked as a model for Elle Magazine in Sweden in 2018 and in May 2018 was the face of Adidas’ “Caliroots” campaign in Los Angeles.

The deceased also appeared in a single episode of the documentary series, “Chef’s Table,” in 2019.

Beldina Nyadwe on Instagram.

She was born and raised in Stockholm, but described herself as a “Kenyan goddess from sweden to the world” on Facebook.

The talented beauty released her first album, “Opening Act,” in 2014 alongside DJ Booth, in Sweden.

In 2011, she worked with American star Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover on the song “Not Going Back.”

Before her untimely death, Beldina also worked with Pharell and Timbuktu.

2019 has been a tough year for Beldina after losing her mother, Adhiambo, in April, according to a GoFundMe page that she setup to help pay for the burial.

In August she released her EP “Black&Blond”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu