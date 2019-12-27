Zari Hassan Blasts Family Members Who Beg For Money

Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Zari Hassan has blasted her family members and friends who are fond of begging for money with no returns.
The mother of five through an instagram rant stated that there were toxic family members and friends who only turn to her when in need of money yet they offer nothing in return.
As part of her 2020 resolutions, Zari has made it clear that she is doing away with the fake friends and toxic family members and will only focus on herself and her children.
“They all can run to me but when I need them, I can never see any, and I mean any of them. So, 2020 is all about me,” ranted Zari.
NOTICE ALERT!!!!!!!! That feeling when you know everything toxic, un-developmental, unfruitful, ungrateful unbearable, unworthy, unpleasant, unnecessary, unwanted, ….(pls add some words) is being left in 2019 Let me tell you something you dont know about me off social media. I'm that friend everyone can always run to, financially, emotionally, shoulder to cry on you name it. I am always here for my people. But damn, that shit of playing mother Teresa is so done. They all can run to me but when i needs them, i can never see any, and I mean any of them. So, 2020 is all about me. Its not being selfish, nah! Its doing whats best for me Zari, my soul and my well being. I realised i need to protect my soul 1st. I cant keep breaking my back and sharing bread with people that aint helping mix the dough. If you dont ever hear from me next year, well take it i served you a back rose discreetly (listen to black roses by Trey Songz). Whether its family, friends, business associates you name it. I'm done!!! Will take all that energy to my charity work, they need me more than parasites. All you do is suck blood outta me, how y'all expect me to keep functioning if you aint reaching out to a sister My mom passed, my dad (story of another day) yet i still need to be both mom and dad to my kids and run 2 of the biggest educational institutions in South Africa, take care of my family back home least i forget my personal and social life (since i don't have a private life)….. damn!!!! When I'm out here taking care of everyone and their needs, the million dollar question remains, WHO takes care of me? (don't bring my man into this) Ya, that's my point….. y'all think she good, she got it together. I'm human and i break down too. Told Bae yesterday sometimes i just need a hello, how r ya, how's the kids kinda texts or a random card or flowers, box of chocolates etc from my 'so called people'. The simple things in life….. Been taken for granted for long…… ENOUGH ABOUT ME, WHAT ARE YOU LEAVING BEHIND IN 2019?
Additionally, she stated that she is very reliable and her close allies often turn to her when they are in trouble. However, when the roles reverse, they all turn away and scatter.
The Brooklyn College director cautioned fans who meddle in her relationship with new husband, King Bae.
According to her, the fact that she does not display her husband does not mean he is not there as he always meets all her needs.
Zari has kept the identity of her new man a secret ever since nasty break up with Diamond with whom they share two children.
However, earlier this week his identity was unmasked by curious fans who linked him to the entrepreneur.
The man was apparently spotted driving around with Zari and was rocking outfits similar to King Bae’s.
In fact, those privy to the details said the man in question had been hanging out with Zari as pictures posted on social media indicated.
