Zari Hassan Blasts Family Members Who Beg For Money

Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Zari Hassan has blasted her family members and friends who are fond of begging for money with no returns.

The mother of five through an instagram rant stated that there were toxic family members and friends who only turn to her when in need of money yet they offer nothing in return.

As part of her 2020 resolutions, Zari has made it clear that she is doing away with the fake friends and toxic family members and will only focus on herself and her children.

“They all can run to me but when I need them, I can never see any, and I mean any of them. So, 2020 is all about me,” ranted Zari.

Read:Here Is The Man Fans Believe Is Zari Hassan’s King Bae

Additionally, she stated that she is very reliable and her close allies often turn to her when they are in trouble. However, when the roles reverse, they all turn away and scatter.

The Brooklyn College director cautioned fans who meddle in her relationship with new husband, King Bae.

Read Also:Zari At Peace With Keeping King Bae “Hidden”, Means Less Pressure

According to her, the fact that she does not display her husband does not mean he is not there as he always meets all her needs.

Zari has kept the identity of her new man a secret ever since nasty break up with Diamond with whom they share two children.

However, earlier this week his identity was unmasked by curious fans who linked him to the entrepreneur.

Read Also:King Bae Is Dead – Zari Hassan Responds To Nosy Fan

The man was apparently spotted driving around with Zari and was rocking outfits similar to King Bae’s.

In fact, those privy to the details said the man in question had been hanging out with Zari as pictures posted on social media indicated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu