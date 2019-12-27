Woman, Aged 36, Trampled To Death By Elephant

A 36 year old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabel Forest on Thursday, December 26,2019.

In a statement by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the incident was announced with the authority terming it a tragedy.

The woman identified as Ms Stella Chebii had reportedly gone to look for her stray livestock in the forest before she was attacked by the jumbo near the border of Laikipia and Baringo Counties.

“We are sad to report the tragic loss of a 36 year old woman who was trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabel forest yesterday,” read the statement by Paul Udoto, KWS Director General.

The body, according to the KWS has been collected by the authorities and taken to Nyahururu Hospital mortuary.

In addition, the KWS team has stated that it has reached out to the family of the deceased to offer condolences and at the same time mobilized animal control teams to monitor elephant movement in the area which has experienced an influx of elephants.

However, the public was cautioned against gaining access to forests that are prone to wildlife.

“Members of the public are cautioned to be vigilant particularly when they approach forest areas,” read the statement.

