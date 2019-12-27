Nation Journalist Claims Life In Danger Over Star Newspaper’s Eric Oloo Murder Story

A Nation journalist based in Siaya has recorded a statement with the police with claims that his life maybe in danger.

According to Dickens Wesonga, Ugunja Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo threatened him via phone call in connection with the murder of Star journalist Erick Oloo.

In his statement, the reporter said the embattled police officer said he painted her in bad light and created the impression that she was responsible for Oloo’s death.

“You did a story that gave a wrong perception to the public. Let me tell you whatever you did for me you will pay, Kerubo told me on phone,” the police report reads.

According to a police report recorded via Occurrence Book OB28/25/12/2019 at Bondo Police Station, Kerubo called him twice on his phone.

“Ngojea yako (wait for yours), death you useless dog. You penned trash against me. Wait for your turn,” the scribe told the police.

During the phone call, Kerubo apparently told Wesonga that the deceased committed suicide by banging his head against the wall but she had earlier claimed that on the material day she was too drunk to remember what really happened.

An autopsy report concluded that Oloo died due to blunt force trauma and cuts to the head.

When Wesonga tried to find out what would happen to him, Kerubo said, “death like it happened to Oloo.”

She wasa arrestedas the prime suspect in the murder of Oloo and detained for 14 days. She was later released and turned into state witness.

Two brothers; Joel Franklin Luta alias Daddy and Victor Ogola Luta have since been charged with Oloo’s murder.

They both entered a not guilty plea.

They are being remanded at the Siaya G.K Prison until January 20 when the case will be mentioned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu