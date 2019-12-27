Liverpool Hammer Leicester To Widen Lead, Klopp Still Doesn’t ‘Feel’ The Title

Liverpool made light work of their Premier League closest challengers Leicester City, hammering them 0-4 on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium.

But the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp still insists that he doesn’t “feel, think about or mention” the title just yet despite opening a huge 13-point gap at the top of the pile.

“It is just a game against a really good football team,” Klopp told the BBC. “It is not about deciding whatever you are thinking about before it is decided.”

Roberto Firmino scored twice, James Milner netted a penalty and Trent Alexander-Arnold fizzed home the fourth for Liverpool.

The Anfield side have come through a testing period festive period by winning the Club World Cup in Qatar, reaching the Champions League knockout stages and opening up a sizeable lead in the league.

Manchester United also held a 13-point lead at the top in the 1993-94 season and finished in that position, eight points clear of Blackburn, and Liverpool’s result moved them a step closer to clinching their first league title since 1990.

Klopp’s side have a game in hand and have dropped just two points from 18 games this season but the German, as expected, is keeping expectations down.

“The only thing that changes is the numbers are different,” he said. “It was 10, 11 and now it is 13 points. We don’t feel it, we don’t think about it we did not mention it once before the game. it is just not interesting.

“I can write the stories by myself. Never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead. That sounds negative in my head and we are just focused on the next games.

“We have Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester United, that does not sound like anything is decided. We try with everything we have to be ready. The number are not relevant.”

