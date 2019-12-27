Detectives Arrest Three In Meru With Stolen Motor Vehicles

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have arrested three suspects believed to be in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles.

They are Nicholas Opiyo, 20, a resident of Kariobangi North, Kelvin Oduor Demba, 28, from Baba Dogo and Patrick Mburugu, 36, were apprehended in Meru.

A Toyota Fielder registration KCH 301R was recovered during the operation.

DCI detectives in Nairobi also intercepted two motor vehicles with the same registration number.

The vehicles are being detained as officers launch investigations.

