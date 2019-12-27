in NEWS

Detectives Arrest Three In Meru With Stolen Motor Vehicles

189 Views

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have arrested three suspects believed to be in the business of selling stolen motor vehicles.

They are Nicholas Opiyo, 20, a resident of Kariobangi North, Kelvin Oduor Demba, 28, from Baba Dogo and Patrick Mburugu, 36, were apprehended in Meru.

 

A Toyota Fielder registration KCH 301R was recovered during the operation.

DCI detectives in Nairobi also intercepted two motor vehicles with the same registration number.

The vehicles are being detained as officers launch investigations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

zari

Zari Hassan Blasts Family Members Who Beg For Money