TV Girl Doreen Majala Exits NTV

Sassy TV presenter Doreen Majala exited NTV on Christmas day, December 25.

The presenter, in what appeared as her last show broke the news to her fans and viewers as she thanked her employers for the platform.

“Good evening good people! It’s been an honor gracing your screens on NTV informing and educating you through the news. A big Thank you to the Nation Media Group management for the platform & to my colleagues, for the wonderful experience,” she stated.

Read:NTV’s Doreen Majala To Receive Ksh3 Million From Estranged Hubby, MP Gideon Mulyungi For Assaulting Her

Majala has worked with the station for one and a half years while hosting the Sunday prime news.

The presenter who is also a lawyer by profession made her media debut in 2016 at Ebru tv and has since built a house hold name.

She also started the Doreen Majala Foundation that focuses on education and creating equal learning opportunities for children.

According to Majala, the foundation was founded from her passion for education and personal experiences with under priviledged children in schools.

“It works towards creating equal learning opportunities for every child by providing basic learning materials to children in underprivileged schools,” she said during a past interview.

Read Also:NTV Anchor Blasts Ringtone For Lying About Her On Live TV

The Tv station has suffered some of the major blows this year after the exiting of some popular news presenters including Trevor Ombija.

It has rebranded and also introduced new anchors and news makers that have made the station’s rating to shoot up.

Majala has not made clear her next move after the exit, although speculations have ondicated thst she is moving to a new media house.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu