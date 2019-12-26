Rosemary Odinga Regains Sight Two Years After Falling Ill

HiOrange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Rosemary Odinga has regained her sight.

Rosemary who was eyeing the Kibra MP seat in 2017 but dropped out of the race following her illness, moved the St. Peter’s ACK Church, Bondo, Siaya County congregation after she narrated her troubles when she lost her sight two years ago.

“I felt alone and had to quickly learn to use sounds and movements of people to tell who was around me. Those were the most trying moments of my life,” she told the congregation.

She also told how it saddened her not to see her children. She did however thank the people of Siaya for their support and prayers.

“People would see me and think I was able to see because my eyes were ‘wide open’. I am grateful for your prayers and support during those difficult times,” she continued.

In 2017 the alternative agriculture advocate was rushed to Nairobi Hospital and later airlifted to Johannesburg, South Africa in the company of her mother, Ida Odinga.

It was not until later when she was transferred to China where a medic diagnosed her with a brain tumor.

Rosemary underwent a three-in-one surgery that lasted 10 hours.

“I draw strength from my daughters… because of them, I’m alive. I said to myself, ‘if I give up now, what am I teaching them? Am I teaching them that whenever you have a hiccup in life to give up?’ And I said ‘No! I have to continue and try and be successful,’” she told Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri during a past interview.

It is not clear whether she will be making a comeback into active politics but she has in the past stated that “There are so many examples in the world of persons with disability who are able to provide leadership to the community and I’ll say what I’ve always said: if God gives me an opportunity, and people are willing to support me, then I’ll not shy away from a leadership position.”

