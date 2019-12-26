Provide Traffic Police Officers With Body Cameras – DPP Haji

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered for the provision of body cameras to traffic police officers to aid in investigation of cases relating to traffic violations.

Haji has urged the Inspector General of police, Hillary Mutyambai to adopt the use of body cameras following increase of traffic offenses.

According to the DPP, the festive seasons are encumbered by excessive traffic crimes more so regarding Public Service Vehicles (PSV) that carry excess passengers putting their lives and those of other road users in danger.

He argues that excess carrying of passengers should first be handled by alighting them from the vehicle and should only be charged if they fail to comply or turn stubborn to the said order.

In addition, in his letter to the IG, Haji states that suficient evidence needs to be gathered to prove a passenger, driver or owner of the vehicle failed to comply to police order before standing trial in court.

“It will be in my view, difficult, to gather enough evidence to demonstrate that an excess passenger refused to comply with the order of a police officer or declined a request by the owner, conductor and/or driver not to enter the PSV. In most cases, it will be the word of the police officer against that of the passenger,” read the letter in part.

He added, “Further, to assist in maintaining law and order on the road, to reduce police excesses, to assist in case of violations, to support investigations and to mitigate any possible corruption, it may be prudent to consider providing officers assigned traffic duties with body cameras.”

The Traffic Cap Act indicates that an offense such as carrying excessive passengers warrants a fine not exceeding Sh20,000 and an additional Sh5000 for each person including the conductor, driver and owner of vehicle.

