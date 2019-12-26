Kenyan Premier League Facebook Page Hacked

Kenyan Premier League Facebook page has been hacked.

The unknown hackers have since changed the profile and cover photos of the page which has about 11k likes.

They have also been using the page to promote their products even though they haven’t changed its name.

Efforts to reach the KPL management for comment has not born fruits as the CEO, Jack Oguda, phone went unanswered.

Last year unknown hackers gained access to Gor Mahia Facebook page which had over 300k likes and changed its name to “Love Kenya” K’Ogalo failed to recover it and since opened a new page.

