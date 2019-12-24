Life Is Very Precious – Shaffie Weru Speaks After Friend’s Accident

Media personality and radio presenter Shaffie Weru has finally opened up since rumours swirled over his alleged accident.

It has been established that the accident that took place over the weekend involved his close friend and he was only present at the scene to help him.

Shaffie has confessed that his friend was very lucky to have survived, as it would have turned out very severe were it not for the armoured vehicle.

“The lorry rammed into the car. I am very shaken. He was lucky because that car is like an armored car otherwise ingekua story different, I have realized life is very precious”, he said.

Shaffie had denied the allegations that he was involved in accident after reports emerged that his vehicle had been crushed along Northern Bypass.

The renowned radio host who was captured in images circulated on social media added that the victim involved in the accident was his friend who was on his way to Nairobi from a golf event out of town.

Despite not disclosing his alleged friend’s identity, Shaffie clarified that he escaped unhurt and was taken to Aga Khan Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

I was not involved in any car crash, whatsoever. I had gone there to help the accident victim, who is my friend. If you keenly look at the pictures doing the rounds on social media, you will spot me wearing slippers and a pair of shorts, trying to assist where I can. That should tell you that I wasn’t involved in the accident. My friend, who was on his way to Nairobi from a golf event out of town, was involved in the crash after a commercial truck rammed his car on the front side,” said Shaffie Weru.