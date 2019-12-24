Otile Brown Accuses Vera Sidika Of Terminating Pregnancy Over Baby’s Skin Colour

Singer Otile Brown has again accused his ex girlfriend and socialite Vera Sidika of getting rid of a pregnancy.

“Some people are sick. Mtu yuko so obsessed kuzaa mtoto mcute forgetting that chalii na dem wanawezakua light skin and still maze mtoto mweusi. Have seen it with my own eyes (A person is so obsessed with giving birth to a cute child forgetting that both parents can be light skinned but still end up getting a dark skinned child.)

“Yangu ilitolewa coz she doubted I’m light skin enough for the baby to come out light skin. Yani you’d rather be with a wrong guy as long as he can get you a cute baby (light skin) what’s going on in the world. By cute we know you mean light!! Daah. Then for a sure bet get a white man. So when you’re light skin, you’re considered cute?! We know it bothers you, we can see through your lies. Sick and y’all will end up bad,” Otile Brown ranted on Instagram.

The”Nabayet” crooner in a song released in 2018 claimed that he and Sidika parted ways because she declined to carry the pregnancy to term.

But according to the voluptuous beauty, she was on contraceptives the entire duration of the relationship.

Last week, the Vera Sidika parlour owner caused a storm online after sharing a picture of herself and current boyfriend, Jimmy Chansa.

She captioned it, “We definitely gonn make one hella cute baby.”

Fans were however quick to point out that the baby might not look like her because she bleached her skin a few years ago.

Defending her choices, Vera quickly pointed out that it was not about the skin color but the physical attributes.

She also insisted that dark or light skinned, everyone is beautiful.

Rumours are rife that the beauty could be expecting her first child. While vacationing in Dubai, she appeared pregnant, claims she is yet to deny.

