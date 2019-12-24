SwitchOffKPLC: Kenyans Irate After Experts Unearth Kenya Power’s Flawed Billing System

Netizens are angry after IT experts discovered that the Kenya Power billing system is flawed.

The syndicate has apparently cost the common Kenyan tens of millions of shillings. The billing system, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said affects both the post and pre-paid customers.

In a damning report released on Monday, DCI said that at least 15 suspects among them senior staffers in the finance and ICT departments will be brought to book.

DCI is looking into Kenya Power’s ICT general Manager Titus Kitavi, acting general manager finance Ambrose Lemaon, Benjamin Muoki, Philip Mwai and other junior employees.

The officers are said to have colluded with IT experts outside of Kenya Power to manipulate the billing system.

They hacked into the MPesa ‘RADIS’ system because programmers deliberately failed to develop a validator of the systems transactions.

In June, DCI boss George Kinoti mentioned that fraudsters had managed to swindle unsuspecting customers of at least Sh150 billion in five years.

Here are some of the netizens comments:

Kenya Power slapped me with a bill of kshs 22000 ( twenty two thousand) as my Ushago bill. Na sio ati Niko na kisiagi! Haha. I refused I won't pay and can't pay, that's day light theft. Several visits to their offices in Kakamega never bore fruits. #WajingaNyinyi #SwitchOffKPLC. — 🇰🇪 Sir Felix 🇰🇪 (@FelMatasio) December 24, 2019

My friend: More that Sh150B has been stolen from @KenyaPower. These guys are small fry. Sacrificed on the alter of powerful political agendas by @DCI_Kenya.#SwitchOffKPLC https://t.co/3Xnv2qcmYA — #SwitchOffKPLC (@JerotichSeii) December 24, 2019

You can split @KenyaPower a million times but so long as electricity distribution and sales are monopolised, WaKenya will continue to be robbed blind.#SwitchOffKPLC https://t.co/tD01YAYVnj — #SwitchOffKPLC (@JerotichSeii) December 24, 2019

