Five Die After Saloon Car Transporting 10 People Rolls Off Bridge

A vehicle, Toyota wish, has claimed the lives of 5 people at Mwiwondwe bridge along Ekero-Buyangu road, as it was headed to Busia County.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying 10 passengers, with a couple reported to have perished in the crash.

Reports by a local media indicated that children were among those that have also perished in the crash as they were apparently heading upcountry for the Christmas festivities.

The accident has been confirmed by the region’s police boss Peter Kattam as he warned motorists and other road users to be vigilant on the road, with the rising cases of accidents.

The bodies of the deceased have since been transferred to St Mary’s Mumias Mortuary with the others who sustained injuries receiving treatment in the same hospital.

In an almost similar incident on Saturday, December 21, two people cheated death after their car plunged into Nairobi river.

The car they were travelling in was involved in an accident on Outering Road, Kariobangi area in Nairobi with the vehicle identified as a Subaru Impreza of registration plate KCG 673F.

The driver was identified as Moses Munene who was in the company of a woman, Mary Mumbi.

The two were hospitalised at Kijabe Mission Hospital, with Munene said to have broken his leg while Mumbi suffered minor injuries.

In addition, the driver was suspected to have been drunk at the time of the crash.

