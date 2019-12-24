Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Justice Otieno Odek’s Death

A three hour postmortem has revealed that Justice Otieno Odek died of blood clot in his leg.

This follows a procedure conducted at the Aga Khan Hospital morgue in Kisumu by Government Pathologist, Johanssen Oduor.

Oduor, among other pathologists that had been hired by the family including the investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were to ascertain the cause of Odek’s death.

According to the details that arose after the conclusion of the postmortem, the clot on his right leg caused a blockage in his arteries.

The 56-year old is set to be laid to rest in his home viallage in Siaya this coming weekend.

Odek was found dead in his Groove Hut apartment, Milimani, Kisumu County on Monday, December 16, where he lived alone.

New details however emerged raising suspicion on the cause of his death as he had bruises on his right hand and was found face-up, naked in bed with one hand behind the head and with a blanket up to his chest.

More suspicion was raised after blood was said to be oozing from his private parts and ears.

In addition, three out of a pack of six sex enhancing tablets had been taken although the police reported that it was not clear who took the tablets.

His driver, who had dropped him on Thursday was the one who found him as he went to pick him for work and found his door locked from inside whilst not answering phone calls.

“When the driver came to pick him in the morning, he found the door locked. He reported this at the Kisumu Central police station. The police had to break the door,” chief magistrate Ng’arng’ar said.

In December 2018, Justice Odek hit the headlines after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji declared that he would be a witness against former colleague Prof Tom Ojienda, accused of falsely obtaining money from Mumias Sugar Company.

