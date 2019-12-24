AFC Leopards Coach Casa Mbungo On The Verge of Exit

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo is on the verge of leaving the club.

The Rwandan issued a notice to the club last week over unpaid dues and Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the situation hasnt changed so far.

Speaking to KTN recently at the club training ground, Mbungo played the diplomatic card, confirming the club is in financial trouble and urged sponsors to come on board.

“I am proud to be coach of this club. I am told I have been one of the longest serving coaches in the last five years but the situation has been tough. This is a big club in Africa and I urge sponsors and partners to come on board and support these players,” he said.

Privately, Mbungo is said to have told players he could leave.

And there have been uncertainty among the fans, with a section calling for a fundraiser so as to retain the coach.

Mbungo, formerly AS Kigali and Kiyovu Sport coach is reportedly owned ash2 million in both salary arrears and allowances and Leopards appear not in a position to pay after the departure of SportPesa last August.

