Wanted Suspect In Arror and Kimwarer Dams Scandal Arrested At JKIA

A wanted suspect in contentious Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal has been arrested.

Jackson Njau Kinyanjui was stopped by immigration officers at the airport following his arrival from USA.

“Jackson Njau Kinyanjui; a WANTED FRAUD SUSPECT was last night arrested upon his arrival from USA, at the JKIA following orders issued by DCI HQRs on 22nd July 2019.The SUSPECT, wanted for the offence of FRAUD regarding the ARROR/KIMWARER DAMS Scandal, was stopped by immigration officers,” DCI said in a tweet.

Later, Kinyanjui was handed over to DCI officers whom he told that he had secured his travel documents from Milimani Law Courts.

“Upon interrogations he alleged that he had been cleared to travel on securing his passport from Milimani Law Courts after previous arrest. He remains in police custody as further investigations ensue,” DCI tweeted.

…officers before being handed over to @DCI_Kenya Detectives. Upon interrogation he alleged that he had been cleared to travel on securing his passport from Milimani Law Courts after previous arrest. He remains in police custody as further investigations ensue. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 23, 2019

In July, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered for the arrest of top government and agencies officials over the Sh60 billion ghost projects.

On the list of 28 individuals was then Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

In September, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered for the cancellation of the Sh22.2 billion Kimwarer dam contract.

The President did however allow Arror dam to continue after its design was scaled down from 96 metres to 60 metres.

“The optimised dam will be technically viable since it will only require about 250 acres and cost Sh15.4 billion with power and Sh13.1 billion without power. The dam was previously estimated to cost Sh28.3 billion,” said state house spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu