Embattled Kiambu Governor Waititu Terms His Impeachment Irregular, Bogus

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has termed his impeachment irregular and unprocedural.

The governor, through a letter written to the senate has stated that the impeachment did not follow regular proceedings hence terming it bogus.

Senate Speaker, Kenneth Lusaka according to the Standard has acknowledged receipt of the letter from the governor, however he has stated that he will not act on it as he is not aware if any impeachment.

“I have not yet received any notification from the Kiambu County Assembly Speaker regarding the impeachment of Governor Waititu. My office will act accordingly once we receive the communication and documents in evidence of the House proceedings on December 19, 2019,” said Lusaka.

Waititu, who is represented by his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has indicated that the procedural impeachment that was captured in the Hansard did not reach a quorum.

Through a letter by Ndegwa and Ndegwa advocates, Waititu accuses the speaker of the county assembly of falsifying numbers adding some MCAs documented to be present were missing.

“The Speaker of the assembly is in the process of doctoring and falsifying the Assembly’s records relating to the CCTV footage, the Hansard and the biometric logs captured,” read part of the letter.

On Thursday, December 20, County Assembly speaker Stephen Ndichu announced that Waititu had been impeached following 63 members who voted for his removal, 28 who were absent and one who voted in his favour.

Waititu is currently barred from accessing his office by High Court Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi in a September ruling due to Sh588 million graft charges levelled against him.

