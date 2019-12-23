Sh700,000 Worth of Bhang Rollers Recovered After Police Raid Jubilee Lawmaker’s Shop

Jubilee lawmaker and Kabare Ward MCA Chomba Nyaga has found himself in hot soup after police raided his shop.

On Sunday, December 22, police in Kirinyaga County raided Nyaga’s shop and recovered bhang rolling papers commonly referred to as rizla in two cartons estimated to be worth Sh700,000.

In a publication by Citizen, the region’s OCPD Anthony Mbogo confirmed the incident adding that investigations had been launched into the matter.

“The illegal rolling papers are known as rizla and Kabare ward MCA Chomba Nyaga has recorded statement at Kutus patrol base,” said the OCPD.

Read:3 Police Officers Arrested Transporting Over 200 Kgs Of Bhang In Government Vehicle

The police authorities are currently pursuing one suspect after the MCA confessed that the consignmnent was left in his shop by a customer.

The officers believe there is a link between the two that would aid in the investigations.

“A customer left the cartons to my worker but after staying long I informed the police officers,” said Nyaga.

Nyaga won his MCA seat in 2017 under the Jubilee ticket.

Read Also:Ex-Presidential Aspirant Jaffer Sora Arrested For Transporting Bhang Worth Ksh13.35 Million

In an almost similar incident in October 2019,three police officers were arrested after being nabbed with contraband, among them bhang.

The officers were using a police vehicle to make their transportation before they were arrested.

In a recent report by a local publication, the number of police officers engaged in crime and criminal activities was said to be on the rise.

For instance, a total of 610 cases detailed police officers involvement in crime.

Read Also:Bhang Disguised As Herbal Soap Nabbed At JKIA

In addition, the recent debate on legalization of bhang has triggered mixed reactions from Kenyans and lawmakers alike, each giving different opinions.

A section of people advocate for it to be legalized while others believe we are not there yet as a country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu