Nairobi Rail Commuter Services Suspended Until January 6

Kenya Railways
/courtesy

Kenya Railways on Sunday suspended the Nairobi commuter rail services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau until January 6, 2020.

Without explaining why the services have been withdrawn, Kenya Railways however mentioned that the link train between CBD and Nairobi terminus will be available during the holiday season.

“We hereby notify our customers that Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau have been suspended till January 6, 2020. However, Link train that operates between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminus is available throughout the holiday period,” said Kenya Railways said on Twitter.

In November, KR introduced a commuter train service from the CBD to Syokimau via Nairobi Terminus.

“As part of the ongoing efforts by the government to de-congest the Nairobi CBD, we shall introduce a new commuter train service to ply the CBD-Syokimau,” the state cooperation stated.

