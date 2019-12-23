Here Is The Man Fans Believe Is Zari Hassan’s King Bae

As the year 2019 draws to a close, fans finally believe they have found Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s husband.

The businesswoman has kept hidden King Bae’s identity for well over a year.

According to the mother of five, Mr M as he is also known, does not like being in the prying eye of the public.

“Tuwachane na yule mtu…yeye hawezani na mambo ya social media, akiona watu wanacomment kwenye page yangu anachukia simu yangu, eh eh eh, babe how do you manage this? I would get heart attacks from this,” she told Millard Ayo during a past interview.

The man has apparently been spotted driving around with Zari and is rocking outfits similar to King Bae’s.

In fact, those privy to the details say, the man in question has been hanging out with Zari as pictures posted on social media indicate.

Fans have in the past noted that King Bae is the socialite’s manager, Halston Anthon, claims they have denied.

She and King bae exchanged nuptials in July, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

“Becoming Mrs. M. I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector,” she captioned pictures from the after party.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu