Janet Mbugua, Husband Shun Breakup Rumours, Pose In Cute Family Photos

Media personality and TV girl Janet Mbugua has shun breakup rumours with husband after posing in cute family photos.

The sensational mother of two posed with husband in an instagram photo captioned “Happy holidays from the Ndichu’s.”

In yet another photo, the husband Eddie Ndichu posted another picture with their two boys sending seasons’ greetings to everyone.

“Merry christmas and seasons’ greetings to everyone from me and mine,” read the post.

The power couple had reportedly parted ways after rumours swirled that they were having troubles in the marriage.

In an interview by a local tv station, Mbugua stated that marriage was not an easy thing with more suspicion raised after the husband was out of the picture.

She was captured giving women advise saying that they should not rush into marriage hence fueling more speculations.

The two lovebirds tied the knot on May 30, 2015 and have since been flaunting each other on social media through romantic photos.

Mercy Auma

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various organizations including the Standard Media Group. Email: mallissamercy86@gmail.com
Follow on Twitter: @MallissaMercy

