First African Mayor For Nairobi Charles Rubia Passes Away At Karen Home

Veteran politician Charles Wanyoike Rubia, 96 has passed away at his Karen home.

Confirming the news was his lawyer and Murang’a county senator Irungu Kang’ata.

The deceased was a minister in the Kenyatta and Moi eras.

He was detained and tortured for pushing for multiparty politics.

In 1987 for example, Rubia was arrested for allegedly funding the Mwakenya Movement that worked closely with church leaders to import guns meant to overthrow the government.

He was detained at the infamous Nyayo House for at least five days. He was not charged.

On July 4, 1990, he and Stanley Matiba were jailed for 9 months for urging the government to embrace multiparty politics.

In July, the political detainee made a Sh40 billion claim against the government for illegal detention and torture.

In a 200 page document, Mr Rubia sought Sh5 billion as compensation for general damages, Sh5 billion for exemplary damages and moral damages, Sh20 billion as compensation for all medical and related costs and Sh10 billion for any other relief.

Kenya’s first African Mayor for Nairobi also asked for Sh40,674,544 for special damages and Sh150 million for loss of businesses, calculated with interest as from May 1991 to date of payment.

In total, Rubia asked for Sh40,190,674,544 plus interest at 12 per cent per annum compounded from the date of harm and costs of suit, Nation detailed.

He served as MP for Starehe for a record 19 years between 1969 to 1988.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu