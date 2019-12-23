New Gunners Boss Mikel Arteta To Keep Freddie Ljungberg At The Club

New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Freddie Ljungberg will be part of his backroom staff.

Ljungberg was the stand in coach before Arteta was ropped in last week to replace Unai Emery, who was dismissed for poor results.

Arteta watched from the stands as Ljungberg took charge of his sixth and final game as our interim head coach, away to Everton on Saturday.

And ahead of our Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth, Arteta was quick to praise Ljungberg for his contribution during a tricky spell – and provide an update on his future at the club.

“I spoke to Freddie after the game,” Arteta said. “I told him my idea and the people I wanted to bring to form my coaching staff, their roles and responsibilities of each of them. I wanted to know what he was feeling, I wanted to know what he had in mind, what his expectations were.

“We talked and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to stay with us. I think he can be very available. I think he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history of where we’re coming from and also his knowledge of the game is going to really help us to be better.

“I knew him a little bit before obviously, and we will start a new chapter now with new ideas, new ways of doing things. I got a really good impression. He’s ready to help. He was very positive,” Arteta was quoted by the club’s website.

