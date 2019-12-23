in SPORTS

Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Sponsors Surgeries For Needy Kids In Sierra Leone (Photos)

199 Views

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger sponsored 11 needy kids for various surgeries in Sierra Leone.

The kids were suffering from cleft lips, burns and deformations.

The 26-year-old German said, “Proud of my origins in Sierra Leone and happy to give something back.”

Rudiger’s mother Lily is from Sierra Leone, while his dad Matthias is a German.

The player was allegedly racially abused on Sunday during the Tottenham Hotspur clash.

He signalled at his captain Cesar Azpilicueta and referee Anthony Taylor that he had been a victim of offensive gestures during the second half of the game.

The uncalled for gestures came after Hotspur player Heung-min Son was sent off for a kick out at Rudiger.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Embattled Kiambu Governor Waititu Terms His Impeachment Irregular, Bogus