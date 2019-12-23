Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Sponsors Surgeries For Needy Kids In Sierra Leone (Photos)

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger sponsored 11 needy kids for various surgeries in Sierra Leone.

The kids were suffering from cleft lips, burns and deformations.

The 26-year-old German said, “Proud of my origins in Sierra Leone and happy to give something back.”

Proud of my origins in Sierra Leone 🇸🇱💚 And happy to give something back 🙏🏾🤲🏾 Together with the team of BigShoe we could make it possible again to help 11 children in need with surgeries. They were suffering from cleft lips, burns and deformations. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3yFHPqYoBk — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 23, 2019

Rudiger’s mother Lily is from Sierra Leone, while his dad Matthias is a German.

The player was allegedly racially abused on Sunday during the Tottenham Hotspur clash.

He signalled at his captain Cesar Azpilicueta and referee Anthony Taylor that he had been a victim of offensive gestures during the second half of the game.

The uncalled for gestures came after Hotspur player Heung-min Son was sent off for a kick out at Rudiger.

