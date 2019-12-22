Traffic Alert: Mbagathi Way To Be Closed For 4 Days

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced that a section of Mbagathi Way will be closed for four days to allow for the contractor on-site to demolish the current footbridge and replace it with a modern one.

In a notice to the public, KURA said the road will be closed from Friday, December 27, 2019, to Monday, November 30, 2019.

In all the days the authority stated that the section will be closed for 12 hours, from 6 AM to 6 PM.

During the period, motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as provided below:

“Traffic coming from Lang’ata Road through Mbagathi Way to divert at Mbagathi Road, join Mtongwe Road and [then] proceed up to Mbaruk Road before joining Muchai Drive, which joins Ngong Road at Coptic Hospital,” said KURA.

KURA added, “Traffic coming from Ngong Town — via Ngong Road — to proceed up to City Mortuary Roundabout, exit at the roundabout to join Ngong Road, again drive on up to Muchai Drive diversion. Proceed through to join Mbaruk Road, then Mtongwe Road up to Mbagathi Road, which links with Mbagathi Way. Motorists using Valley Road and those from Kenyatta National Hospital to use the same navigation.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu