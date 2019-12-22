in BUSINESS, NEWS

Glovo On The Receiving End Of Kenyans’ Wrath After Delivering Alcohol To Underage Customers

Kenyans on Twitter on Sunday, December 22 took to Twitter to castigate delivery company Glovo for delivering alcohol to underage customers, before the parent intervened.

According to a tweep using the handle David Mugo (@raidarmax), a bunch of teenagers, under 18  had come to hangout with his 16 year old daughter for her birthday.

After sometime, Mr Mugo discovered that the teens had ordered for Vodka from Glovo, and the delivery man was already handing over the alcohol to the teens.

“So today I had a bunch of teenagers, under 18 who had come to hangout with my 16 year old daughter for her birthday. I found out that some of the kids ordered Vodka from  @GlovoKenya and the delivery guy just wanted to just be paid and he was ready to hand the alcohol to the kids,” tweeted Mugo.

In Kenya, the law bars traders from selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18, but the company (Glovo) has no mechanisms of ensuring that people ordering for alcoholic beverages on the platform are of age.

Glovo has no way of verifying ages of anyone who orders alcohol and they only care to make a sale. DCI should stop them from selling alcohol until they can show they can verify age. I have reported this to Kilimani police and I am waiting for Glovo to respond,” added Mugo.

Reacting on the same issue. Kenyans on Twitter castigated both the company and the parent for negligence and poor parenting respectively.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:-

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

