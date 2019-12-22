Glovo On The Receiving End Of Kenyans’ Wrath After Delivering Alcohol To Underage Customers

Kenyans on Twitter on Sunday, December 22 took to Twitter to castigate delivery company Glovo for delivering alcohol to underage customers, before the parent intervened.

According to a tweep using the handle David Mugo (@raidarmax), a bunch of teenagers, under 18 had come to hangout with his 16 year old daughter for her birthday.

After sometime, Mr Mugo discovered that the teens had ordered for Vodka from Glovo, and the delivery man was already handing over the alcohol to the teens.

“So today I had a bunch of teenagers, under 18 who had come to hangout with my 16 year old daughter for her birthday. I found out that some of the kids ordered Vodka from @GlovoKenya and the delivery guy just wanted to just be paid and he was ready to hand the alcohol to the kids,” tweeted Mugo.

In Kenya, the law bars traders from selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18, but the company (Glovo) has no mechanisms of ensuring that people ordering for alcoholic beverages on the platform are of age.

Glovo has no way of verifying ages of anyone who orders alcohol and they only care to make a sale. DCI should stop them from selling alcohol until they can show they can verify age. I have reported this to Kilimani police and I am waiting for Glovo to respond,” added Mugo.

Reacting on the same issue. Kenyans on Twitter castigated both the company and the parent for negligence and poor parenting respectively.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:-

Mans thinks Glovo is the problem and not how the teens ordered using a legit account. Parents will blame everyone but them… pic.twitter.com/ySDCUoHbkf — Kuria🎅🏽 (@OptaHos) December 22, 2019

Glovo Kenya were on the way to deliver alcohol to teenagers … Instead of Kenyans calling out Glovo for breaking the law, they berate my a parent for bad parenting … There is no equivalence btw criminality by Glovo & lapses of a parent .. It’s like excusing pedophiles. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) December 22, 2019

I bought my first weed from my first plug at Chavakali mkt. That niqqa saw my school badge but still went ahead to give me the most lethal blunt ever! Glovo wasn't up those days and parents were very strict. Blame the kids. 16yr olds are fully grown. 2yrs is insignificant. — Luhya With Attitude 💯 (@waluvengobarack) December 22, 2019

For alcohol, glovo and other delivery companies don't have an option. They must verify age with an ID/passport. pic.twitter.com/kqiJru3nqR — MwangiL (@mwangiml) December 22, 2019

Your TEENAGE daughter has been drinking for years without your knowledge,but you're quick to blame Glovo?

Stop blaming the app, blame yourself. What have you been doing that you don't know that your teenage daughter is nowadays drinking? Some parents though! #KOTLoyals — BB – Broke Billionaire (@ericoh_g) December 22, 2019

If Glovo gives him the power to ask for ID and compensates him for returning the goods. Yes. He failed. Otherwise Glovo and parents share the blame. — Kariuki Njiru (@knjiru) December 22, 2019

