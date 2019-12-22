DP Ruto Treated To Surprise Birthday Party In Uganda By Parliament, Serena Staff [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto was on Saturday treated to a surprise birthday party by Uganda Parliamentary staff and Serena Kampala employees.

In photos that have surfaced online, the DP, who turned 53 years yesterday, is seen cutting a cake as the hosts cheered on.

The DP was paying a courtesy call on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State Lodge, Mubende.

During his tour, Ruto laid a foundation stone for the William Ruto Institute of African and Leadership Studies, named after him.

Read: Kenyan Lives More Important Than Power – DP Ruto Says As He Promises To Foster Peace

The DP was accompanied by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa among other leaders.

He was formally invited by Makerere University vice-chancellor Barnabas Wanangwe.

“Makerere University has been requested by the Office of the President of the Republic of Uganda to host The William Ruto Leadership Institute with the laying of the foundation stone slated for December 21, by HE Deputy President Republic of Kenya William Ruto” read the statement in part.

In his speech, the DP stated that there is need for the African leadership to work together for the success of the continent.

“Africa is not the finished article yet: not economically, not socially and not politically. The future of Africa will not be determined in our absence, let us engage and participate fully in the work of leading Africa to her rightful place of peace and prosperity, ” he said.

Read Also: Alfred Mutua Claims Life In Danger, Says DP Ruto, Murkomen, Duale Threatened Him

Museveni pledged Ksh10 million towards the development of the William Ruto Institute of African and Leadership Studies.

The Institute’s goals, according to the invitation letter, will include developing innovative approaches to teaching and learning about Africa as well as enhancing intellectual and cultural life.

The institute will also contribute to the discussion and analysis of critical development challenges facing African societies.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu