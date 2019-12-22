Two Cheat Death As Car Sent Flying On Outering Road, Plunges Into Nairobi River [Photos]

Two people escaped death by a whisker on Saturday night after a car they were travelling in was involved in an accident on Outering Road, Kariobangi area in Nairobi.

Reports indicate the driver of the Subaru Impreza, registration plate KCG 673F, plunged into Nairobi River after hitting a speed bump near Kariobangi Roundabout.

The driver has since been identified as Moses Munene. He was in the company of a woman, Mary Mumbi.

A police report indicates that Munene broke his leg during the crash while Mumbi suffered minor injuries.

The two were hospitalised at Kijabe Mission Hospital.

The driver is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the crash.

The wreckage of the vehicle was pulled from the river on Sunday at around 11 AM and towed to Pangani Police Station.

In a separate accident, six people were left with serious injuries after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Sunday morning.

The Chania Genesis company-owned bus was headed to Mombasa from Nairobi when the accident occurred.

The six and 24 others who suffered minor injuries were rushed to Moi County Referral Hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt for two drivers who fled the scene after the accident.

