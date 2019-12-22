I Made Ksh36 Million From ‘Cobra Squad’ – Dr Alfred Mutua

Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua has revealed that he made at least Ksh36 million from his comical movie series Cobra Squad.

Speaking to K24‘s Anne Kiguta on Punch Line TV talk show on Sunday night, Mutua said that Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale talked about the movie “because it is one of the most successful in Kenya”.

“I’m very happy that Murkomen and Duale are talking about Cobra Squad and it was successful and I’m glad it made at least 25 million for the first season. For the second one I made Ksh11 million. So when they say it wasn’t successful I’m shocked,” he said.

Dr Mutua was responding to recent allegations where he accused Deputy President William Ruto, Murkomen and Duale of plotting to harm him over political rivalry.

He said that he was fearing for his life, citing the case of Jacob Juma who made reports over threats to his life, but was later murdered in cold blood after “ignorance” from the government’s security apparatus.

“I do not know if the Deputy President was involved in Jacob Juma’s death. There were examples of other Kenyans, who complained [about death threats], but no one took them seriously, and then something happened. I can only speak about the threats to my life. I hope the police question the DP because I made a report to the police expecting action,” he said.

Today, the Deputy President while speaking in Budalangi mocked Dr Mutua’s move to record a statement with the police over alleged threats by him.

“He ran to report me to the police. What if he had shook hands with someone from this region who has been stirring a pot? He may have run to the Hague,” Ruto said.

Speaking on the programme, Dr Mutua called on the leaders to resign, even as authorities investigated the same.

“I feel that Duale should be investigated on his claims that he can deal with over 50,000 Kambas in Garissa. Where is he getting this audacity from? He should be out of office,” he added.

According to Mutua, the trio thought that he was fighting them over his ant-corruption utterances.

“Ruto, Murkomen and Duale thought I was attacking them when I called for lifestyle audit, fight against graft and land-grabbing. All I have talked about is lifestyle audit. We need to know where one got the choppers he has, land or buildings,” he said.

Mutua maintained that he was going for the top seat come 2022, but “would keep his cards open (for alliances)”.

