List of 12 Counties Put On High Alert Over Cholera Outbreak

The government is closely monitoring the health state of 12 counties over cholera outbreak that has left at least 147 hospitalised.

The counties include Narok, Kajiado, Nairobi, Garissa, Mandera, Machakos, Embu, Wajir, Mombasa, Turkana, Makueni and Kisumu counties.

This year alone, 4,961 cases of Cholera have been reported in Kenya, with 253 cases confirmed and 37 deaths resulting.

The outbreak, according to the ministry of health, is active in Nairobi, Garissa, Mandera and Turkana.

In Nairobi, the most affected sub-counties include Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Starehe, Ruaraka, Kibera, Lang’ata, Kasarani, Dagoretti North, Westlands and Kamukunji.

Garissa County cases are from Hagadera and IFO refugee camps, while those of Turkana County are from Kakuma, Kalobeyei and Lopur in Turkana West sub-county.

17 cases have been reported in Mandera County, with 4 since confirmed while in Kirinyaga three people are hospitalised with Cholera-like symptoms, among them one confirmed case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu