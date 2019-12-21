Shaffie Weru Denies Accident Allegations, Says He Went To Help Victims

Media personality and renowned radio presenter Shaffie Weru has denied the allegations that he was involved in accident earlier in the day, after reports emerged that his vehicle had been crushed along Northern Bypass.

The accident that took place earlier in the day initiated speculations with Radio presenter Shaffie Weru and Tv presenter Jeff Koinange on the spot.

Initially, it was alleged that Jeff Koinange was the driver behind the wheel when the accident emerged as it was similar to his Mercedes G-Wagon.

Xtian Dela, Koinange’s friend however was quick to shun away the rumors and clarified that Jeff was okay and not involved in any accident as he had just spoken to him on phone.

Read: Jeff Koinange Recounts Moment He Averted Accident While On Tour With Son

“Just talked to @KoinangeJeff. He is fine. He is on his way to Baringo. The G-Wagon involved in the accident was with Shaffie Weru and not Jeff Koinange,” read the tweet.

Just talked to @KoinangeJeff. He is fine. He is on his way to Baringo. The G-Wagon involved in the accident was with Shaffie Weru and not Jeff Koinange. https://t.co/QmDb9mV3Qn — Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) December 21, 2019

Shaffie has however come out to defend himself stating that he was not involved in any accident and was only on the scene to help the victims.

The renowned radio host who was captured in images circulated on social media added that the victim involved in the accident was his friend who was on his way to Nairobi from a golf event out of town.

Read Also: Kiss Fm’s Shaffie Weru’s Lavington Apartment Robbed

“I was not involved in any car crash, whatsoever. I had gone there to help the accident victim, who is my friend. If you keenly look at the pictures doing the rounds on social media, you will spot me wearing slippers and a pair of shorts, trying to assist where I can. That should tell you that I wasn’t involved in the accident. My friend, who was on his way to Nairobi from a golf event out of town, was involved in the crash after a commercial truck rammed his car on the front side,” said Shaffie Weru, who did not reveal the name of the said-friend.

Despite not disclosing his alleged friend’s identity, Shaffie has clarified that he escaped unhurt and was taken to Aga Khan Hospital where he was treated and discharged.