NTSA Withdraws Suspension Against Modern Coast Buses

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has lifted the suspension against the Modern Coast buses following fatal accident.

Through a press statement on Friday night, the company allowed the bus company to resume operations after two modern coast buses collided at Kiongwani area along Mombasa-Nairobi highway, leaving 7 dead and 62 others seriously injured.

“This is to notify the members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express Limited has been lifted,” read the tweet.

Update : Modern Coast This is to notify the members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express Limited has been lifted. Dido Guyatu

NTSA Head of Communications — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) December 20, 2019

The fatal crash ignited the interest of the public with majority of travelers left stranded while others made an outcry over safety and security of their operations.

Read: Drivers In Modern Coast Bus Accident Were Bosom Friends

In a statement, George Njao, NTSA Director-General, stated the authority has initiated investigations into recent accidents involving Modern Coast buses.

“The company’s access to the NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the investigation continues,” said George Njao in a statement on December 12, 2019.

The NTSA boss added that the authority has been monitoring the company over past accidents involving its buses hence the move.

He also condoled with the victims of the fatal crash, pledging to take actions into the cause of the accident and ideally promising to institute measures and regulations to aid safety in transport during this festive season.

Read Also: NTSA Suspends Modern Coast Operating Licence After Fatal Crash

“We take this opportunity to condole with all those who lost their loved ones through this tragic crash and pray quick recovery for the injured, ” he said.

In the about 2.40AM accident involving two Modern Coast buses, five people died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

In a similar incident in September this year, eight people lost their lives and several injured after a Modern Coast Bus was involved in a grisly accident along the Iganga-Bugiri highway in Uganda.