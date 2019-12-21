Neglected Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground Set To Feel More Pressure From Prophet Owuor’s Crusade (Photos)

For two days from Saturday Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground, Kisumu will stage a prayer crusade by the self declared ‘mightiest prophet of God’ Dr David Owuor.

Dubbed grand mega word expo conference, the meet, like all others by the contentious preacher, is promising many things ranging from healing, salvation and visitation.

But sports stakeholders are more worried about the state of the football pitch post the function.

Already in bad shape owing to prolonged rains, the crusade is feared could turn the surface into a potato farm never to be used again for sporting activities.

Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o’s mouthpiece Eddy Ellah has pledged that the pitch will be repaired after the function, but the question begs, if they did not maintain it before what guarantees they would do so after Sunday?

