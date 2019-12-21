in ENTERTAINMENT

Jacque Maribe Surprises Fans After Posing For Picture With Baby Daddy, Girlfriend

jacque maribe
Former Citizen TV anchor and reporter Jacque Maribe [Photo/Courtesy]

Ex Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe shocked fans after sharing a picture on her social media platforms.

In the picture, the former reporter was with baby daddy and comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Chantal Grazioli aka Miss Chanty.

She captioned the picture, “Mourinho style this Sunday, Chelsea meets Tottenham at 6.30, hii kitu haitaki makasiriko 😁😁😁 @ericomondi @miss.chanty.”

Maribe, Eric omondi

Intrigued fans thought the it was weird that the funny man was hanging out with his ex and current girlfriend.

Others thought Eric was a “hero” of sorts for handling the two women.

Here are some of the comments:

“When you are rich you can take even 6 girlfriends out for dinner , smash all n no one complains.. well it has been story of my life .. diff Ni I’m rich in heart tu 😥😂,” commented Teddy.

“Hii ni uzungu..I’m an African hasira lazima..I cannot🤣🤣🤣🤣,” a Wanjiru wrote.

Lyndah said, “😂😂😂why are you confusing us.”

Maribe and Eric have a son together, Zahari, whose identity they revealed a few weeks ago.

Eric and Chantal had allegedly broken up a few months ago but they have since made up.

M”and Chantal we never broke up in the first place if you read what I wrote and what she wrote. She was going to school and also to do some other things. So we have not broken up and we are not on a break and we are not separated. So we never broke-up and she is coming for Christmas by the way, so mngoje akikuja mtauliza hizo maswali zingine,” he said.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

