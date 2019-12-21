‘I’m Here To Stay,’ Gor Mahia’s Francis Afriyie Pledges As Departure Rumors Persist

Gor Mahia striker Francis Afriyie has pledged to stick with the club despite tough financial times.

The Ghanaian has been rumored to be on his way out of the club due to nonpayment, but speaking to Kahawa Tungu, the player stressed that nothing could be further from the truth.

“I’m around and I’m not leaving the club now, the fans should be calm,” Afriyie, who joined the Kenyan Premier League champions five months ago offered.

Afriyie has scored four goals for Gor Mahia this season, including a beauty in a 2-0 win away to Bandari FC.

Cash strapped K’Ogalo have not been able to pay salary for close to five months now. The players, however, recieved a one month salary this week after the government bailed out the club to the tune of Kshs10 million.

This, nonetheless, did not deter Ivorian forward Yikpe Gnaimien from seeking greener pastures in Tanzania. Yikpe crossed over to Dar on Friday for contract negotiations.

