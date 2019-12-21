Senator Gideon Moi Gives Update On Former President’s Health

Baringo senator Gideon Moi has asked wellwishers to continue praying for his father and retired president Daniel Arap Moi.

Speaking during Kabarak University’s 15th graduation ceremony, the legislator noted that his father, 95, is not at his best but is recovering.

“I wish to thank each one of you ,on behalf of my family, for your prayers. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for praying and thinking of Mzee Moi at this time as you all know he is not in the best of his health,” he said.

“With prayers and thoughts he has been improving day by day,” he continued.

The former head of state has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital at least three times in the past three months.

The latest scare came on November 9 when he was taken to the health facility after developing breathing problems.

His long-serving press secretary Lee Njiiru has in the past maintained that Moi is doing fine but is under the watchful eye of his medical team led by his personal physician Dr. David Silverstein.

It is reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta paid Moi a visit on November 15 where they are said to have had a lengthy talk.

The ex-president has had knee surgery following a car accident in 2006. The first surgery was performed at Aga Khan Hospital in January 2017.

In March 2018, he was flown to Israel over an “uncomfortable knee.”

