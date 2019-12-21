China Donates Sh10 Million For West Pokot Landslide Victims

The Red Cross Society of China has donated Sh10 million to the victims of the West Pokot landslide.

The funds, according to the Minister Councilor from China Mr Sau Jim Yong, are to aid the victims that were affected and their houses displaced.

Sau Jim Yong was speaking during the handing over of the cheque to the Ministry of Devolution where he added insisted that China would ultimately continue to support Kenya it times of disasters and other related calamities.

“This gesture from the Republic of China demonstrates the cordial relations between the two countries and I appeal to other countries to emulate the same by supporting the country when it is experiencing the varied effects of disasters,” he said.

Following the gesture, the Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa added that there were more plans and measures put up to support victims of floods and drought as well as control the adverse effects that come with them.

Wamalwa echoed the statement by the China Minister Councilor adding that the two states were working together and the government would ensure Kenyans are supported in the 14 counties most affected counties by the landslides.

“The populations affected by drought have been receiving relief food and money. Those affected by floods and landslides have been provided with some food and non- food items. We have supplied 3, 500 iron sheets to those affected by landslides in West Pokot. Those injured have and will continue to receive treatments. The repair of damaged infrastructure and property is ongoing,” said Wamalwa.

He added, “This donation will go directly to the county government of West Pokot for disbursement to the victims.”

The West Pokot landslides caused by heavy rains as disclosed by the government spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, affected 350,000 people and 16,700 were rendered rendered homeless.

Oguna stated that at least 36 bodies had been discovered while others were missing after being swept away by the floods.

The government is expected to spend Sh1 billion to aid victims that have been affected by floods across the country.

