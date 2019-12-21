in NEWS

Governor Alfred Mutua Fires 8 County Employees Over Corruption

Governor Mutua
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua /courtesy

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has fired 8 county employees over allegations of engaging in corruption and gross misconduct.

The Governor, on Friday, December 20, issued a stern warning against county workers involved in corruption scandals and gross misconduct in office adding that he would not spare anyone.

Among those sacked include Joshua Kiilu (Inspectorate officer and driver, Mwala), Margaret Mwikali Mutisya (Officer incharge of revenue,Muthetheni ward), James Katana (Insepctorate officer, Mwala), Stellamarris Mutinda (Acting Deputy sub-county commander), Winfred Mwikali (Mulolongo Deputy Ward administrator), Thomas Muindi (Public health officer,Mwala), James Makua (Village administrator) and Moses Mwendwa (Procurement officer in the Ministry of Finance).

In addition, the county boss has directed that workers will have their contracts terminated if they engage in corruption so as to make payments on behalf of other people.

Ideally, he has stated that on a monthly basis, officials who do share the same objectives of a clean developed Kenya will be sent packing.

“I have, on more than one occasion, urged Machakos government employees to serve wananchi in a speedy manner. They should not terrorize or frustrate wananchi or their colleagues so as to be bribed,” he said.

Mutua also disclosed that he was ready to accept resignation letters of non-performing officers adding that they should not wait for him to go after them.

“I urge all Machakos officers not to wait to be told to undertake maintenance of buildings and roads or accelerate delivery of quality services,” he said.

