Wajir Principal Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Raping KCSE Candidate

Former Habaswein Mixed Secondary School principal in Wajir country has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a KCSE candidate in 2018.

The principal, Idle Abdi Haret, was accused of raping an 18 year old girl after offering her a lift in his car in November 3, 2018.

Wajir Resident Magistrate Mugendi Nyaga found the suspect guilty, and sentenced him to a 10-year jail term, with a 14-day appeal window.

In addition, the judge stated that there were rising numbers of sexual assault cases in the region that needed to be curbed.

The victim, according to the evidence tabled in court and police statements indicated that she fell unconscious after accepting the lift and on regaining consciousness, she had been dumped near a borehole within the township.

Following the incident, the principal was arrested and charged after investigations were completed, and arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Amos Makoros.

In his defence, Haret through his lawyer pleaded for a lenient sentencing saying that he was a first time offender.

In a similar incident in June 2018, a Kitui principal was charged for raping a high school student.

He allegedly went into a girls’ dormitory on the night of May 21 for a random night inspection and took advantage of the student by taking her to the fence and raping her.

The principal identified as Samuel Matuvi Kimanzi, aged 58 was presented before Magistrate Marianne Murage where he denied the charged and was released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

