Waiguru Shelves Plan To Sue King Kaka, Says Artiste Being Used To Settle Political Scores

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has shelved plan to sue rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka for defamation.

In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, Waiguru, who was mentioned in King Kaka’s Wajinga Nyinyi hit over corruption, stated that after some soul searching she had arrived at a conclusion that the artiste is desperate for attention and was being used to settle political scores.

She stated that she took the move after the artiste allegedly faked death threats and summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Having watched the antics of #kingkaka in the last couple of days with reports of fake assassination attempts and DCI summons, I recognize that he’s a confused attention seeking young man. I have therefore made the decision not to proceed with the Kingkaka suit, ” Waiguru wrote.

She, however, pointed out that she will not take the blows from the “masters” lying down.

“It is unfortunate when talented youth are taken advantage of by some politicians and used to settle political scores. As I have chosen in previous occasions of this nature, I will contend with their masters, ” she added.

Waiguru had on Friday threatened to take legal action against King Kaka should he fail to take down the controversial piece.

In the piece, the award-winning artiste took a shot at Waiguru who was widely mentioned in the first NYS scandal in which the taxpayer lost at least Ksh790 million.

Through Kitagu Wathuta & Company Advocates, Waiguru stated that King Kaka paints her as an extremely corrupt individual who was involved in the theft of Sh790 million from NYS, claims she says are unfounded.

A number of lawyers had expressed intention to represent the rapper if Waiguru went ahead to file a defamation suit against him. They include senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Martha Karua and Nelson Havi.

I said and I repeat..I will give legal representation to @RabbitTheKing against ANYONE who sues him for the lyric #Wajinganyiyi .I'm of the considered view that no one amongst the ruling elites or the masses was defamed. UGLY, CRASS and LEWD commentaries on soceity are PRIVILEGED — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) December 17, 2019

On Tuesday, King Kaka presented himself at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road after allegedly receiving a call from someone who purported to work for DCI.

It later emerged that the alleged summons were fake.

He has since reported the caller he identified as Onyancha at Muthaiga police station.

