Miguna Miguna Now Moves Homecoming Date Closer Due To ‘Public Demand’

Self-styled revolutionary, lawyer and activist Miguna Miguna has announced that he will be back earlier than he announced last weekend.

Taking to his social media on Thursday night Miguna announced that due to public demand he will arrive in the county on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, and not January 11 as he had announced.

Revealing details of his flight, the Canada-based barrister stated that he will board a Lufthansa Flight LH 590 that will touch down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9:25 PM East African Time.

HOMECOMING

Birth Right, Constitutional Rights and Court Orders CHANGE BY POPULAR DEMAND

Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:25 pm

Lufthansa Flight LH 590 LAWYERS

Dr. John Khaminwa

+254-715-227-020

+254-722-384-288 Mr. Courtney A. Kazembe

+1-416-580-8759

+1-416-633-8311 pic.twitter.com/5z7xgsKab8 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 19, 2019

On Sunday 15, Miguna, whose past attempts to enter Kenya following his deportation have proved futile, appealed to the judiciary led by Chief Justice David Maraga to ensure Justice Chacha Mwita’s December 14, 2018, orders on his illegal deportation are obeyed as he plans to jet back into the country.

He also called on his legal team, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to compel the state to issue him his Kenyan passport that was illegally taken from him.

“My flight to my motherland will land at the JKIA on January 11, 2020…I need my valid Kenyan Passport on or before January 11, 2020, ” the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General said.

“To CJ David Maraga, Kenya Judiciary, my lawyers, KNCHR and La Society of Kenya: Court Orders must be OBEYED.”

He made declaration after Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KoT took to the microblogging site to call for his unconditional entry into the country. By Sunday evening he was topping Kenya’s trends.

In a ruling delivered on December 14, 2018, Judge Enock Chacha Mwita noted that Miguna’s deportation was unlawful and in violation of the Constitution.

Justice Mwita further affirmed that the cancellation and the declaration that he was a prohibited immigrant were unconstitutional.

He dismissed the government’s narrative that Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen.

“I find and hold that he did not lose his citizenship upon acquiring a Canadian passport,“ Justice Mwita mentioned concerning his passport.

The High Court also awarded the lawyer Ksh7 million as compensation for the violation of his rights during his deportation to Canada.

Miguna was forced out of the country on February 7, 2018, after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

While in custody, Miguna says he was denied basic human rights — detained in deplorable cells — days before his deportation.

He was deported, for the second time, on March 29 after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny room at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after authorities denied him entry into the country.

Already, Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang, who was also charged with treason, was recently acquitted after a Nairobi Court ruled that Raila’s oath was not illegal.

The fiery lawyer, through his social media handles, has continued to appeal to the government to grant him unconditional re-entry into the country.

For months now, Miguna has castigated Raila for betrayal.

Through his social media accounts, Miguna has accused Raila of betraying him and millions of Kenyans who thought he could save them from the “oppressive” ruling jubilee government. He accuses Raila of receiving billions before the March 9, 2018, handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

