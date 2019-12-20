Kenyan Lives More Important Than Power – DP Ruto Says As He Promises To Foster Peace

Deputy President William Ruto would rather lose the power rather than see Kenyans fight after elections, he told a delegation from the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at his Sugoi, Uasin Gishu home, Ruto said fostering peace is vital for him rather than winning elections come 2022.

“I don’t want Kenyans to fight because of me. I don’t want this country to take the route where people lose lives because of any politician. That is how serious I am and I want to promise you, kupata kiti, kukosa kiti, ifanyike ile itafanyika we want peace in this nation,” he said.

The Jubilee leadership remains committed to its foundation principles of unity and transformation. Nothing will distract us from this course. pic.twitter.com/0dt5RThOTU — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 20, 2019

The “hustler” also maintained that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta did not come together in 2013 for their selfish reasons but to rid the country of tribal politics.

“That was never our plan. We united because we wanted to eliminate hatred and tribal politics. Winning the election was just a bonus to the unity we had fostered,” Ruto said, adding that he and his boss are in good terms in spite of rumored split in Jubilee Party.

He said, “I understand him (Uhuru) because I know where we have come from and where we are headed… I am sure that Kenya must change and I am committed to it, and I promise that it will change.”

Our unity and hard-work portends the prosperity of the country. We should jealously guard it. pic.twitter.com/QjT7lRDaV6 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 20, 2019

Speaking about his presidential bid, Ruto said every leader is ordained by God.

“There is no leader not ordained by God, we are strong with that to ensure that Kenya moves forward,” he said.

Leadership, he said, is about nurturing togetherness not division. Real unity is interfaith, inter-community and across regions.

“Our unity and hard-work portends the prosperity of the country. We should jealously guard it. The Jubilee leadership remains committed to its foundation principles of unity and transformation. Nothing will distract us from this course,” the DP said.

