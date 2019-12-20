Gospel Musician Bahati Feuding With Baby Mama Yvette Obura

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati is not in good terms with his first baby mama, Yvette Obura.

In the latest episode of his reality show, Bahati Reality, the singer revealed that he was upset that Yvette left for Mombasa on their daughter’s (Mueni Bahati) birthday without consulting him.

According to him, Yvette should have not taken their four year old daughter out of town when he had a party planned for her later on in the day.

Read:

“Where is Mueni? How can you be in Mombasa and it’s her birthday? There is no way you can take away my daughter to Joho’s county and I do not know,” he ranted.

“Do not try my patience, you are really trying me,” he continued.

Responding to an irked Bahati, Yvette who has in the past suffered from depression, claimed that communicating with the crooner had proved difficult because he had blocked her.

Read Also:

“I am in Mombasa and it’s her birthday. So what about it? I texted you and you did not reply. How can I call you when you have already blocked me?” she posed.

But her response was not satisfactory, rather the Mama hitmaker found it rather disrespectful.

“Do not shout at me, that is being disrespectful. Look at your phone. I requested you to buy her a dress and you did not respond.

Read Also:

“You are being very rude. Look for a way to bring her back before then because I had planned for her birthday at 3.00pm,” he said.

Yvette did however note that she could not bring back their daughter because their SGR tickets were booked for two days later.

The celebrity dad was unimpressed after finding out that their child did not board a flight to the coastal town of Mombasa.

“Why did you make my daughter board a train? My daughter goes to Mombasa by flight,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu